Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,662 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,644 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LUMN. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 267.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LUMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of NYSE LUMN opened at $12.74 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.26.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 16.28% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

In other news, Director Steven T. Clontz purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 297,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,564,229.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

