Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Purchased by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 596.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,730 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,730 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Lyft were worth $3,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LYFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,615,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,676 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 10,825 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $11,651,000 after acquiring an additional 37,505 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lyft alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on LYFT. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Lyft from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lyft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.94.

In related news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 15,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total transaction of $778,239.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $1,753,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

LYFT stock opened at $52.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 2.28. Lyft, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $68.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.69.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.