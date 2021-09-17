Lympo Tops One Day Trading Volume of $341,994.00 (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 17th. During the last week, Lympo has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. Lympo has a market capitalization of $9.60 million and approximately $341,994.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lympo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lympo Coin Profile

Lympo (CRYPTO:LYM) is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. Lympo’s official website is lympo.io . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

Buying and Selling Lympo

