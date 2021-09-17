Lympo Tops One Day Volume of $596,350.00 (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. In the last week, Lympo has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. Lympo has a market cap of $9.77 million and $596,350.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lympo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0118 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00060129 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002806 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.26 or 0.00135283 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00013519 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.04 or 0.00772734 BTC.

Lympo Profile

LYM is a coin. It was first traded on February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io . The official website for Lympo is lympo.io . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

Lympo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars.

