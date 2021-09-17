MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Senior Officer Larry Taddei Sells 10,784 Shares

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 10,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.18, for a total transaction of C$260,757.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,229,649.72.

MAG Silver stock traded down C$0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$22.10. 548,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,816. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.57. MAG Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$17.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.21. The stock has a market cap of C$2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 95.70 and a quick ratio of 94.13.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$28.00 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Friday, August 6th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$33.00 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$22.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.44.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

