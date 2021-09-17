MahaDAO 24-Hour Volume Tops $744,983.00 (MAHA)

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 17th. Over the last week, MahaDAO has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar. One MahaDAO coin can now be bought for $2.45 or 0.00005186 BTC on major exchanges. MahaDAO has a total market capitalization of $6.02 million and approximately $744,983.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MahaDAO

MahaDAO launched on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 2,461,704 coins. The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

MahaDAO Coin Trading

