Maker (MKR) Price Hits $2,822.77 on Exchanges

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. Maker has a total market capitalization of $2.80 billion and $154.53 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maker coin can currently be bought for approximately $2,822.77 or 0.05952301 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Maker has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00059861 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002804 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.84 or 0.00134608 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00013513 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $364.91 or 0.00769480 BTC.

About Maker

Maker is a coin. Its launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 991,328 coins. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

