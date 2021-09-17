Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Hits New 52-Week High at $65.71

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $65.71 and last traded at $63.51, with a volume of 10969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Makita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.86.

Makita Corp. engages in the production and sale of electric power tools, woodworking machines, and household equipment. It operates through the following segments: Japan, Europe, North America, and Asia. Its products include drilling, fastening, cutting, grinding, sawing, sanding, pneumatic tools, and outdoor power equipment.

