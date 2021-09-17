MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMB) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMB) – Investment analysts at Taglich Brothers lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for MamaMancini’s in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 15th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for MamaMancini’s’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. MamaMancini’s had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 8.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MamaMancini’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of MMMB stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average of $2.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $96.10 million, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.42. MamaMancini’s has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $4.21.

About MamaMancini’s

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc engages in the marketing of specialty prepared, frozen, and refrigerated foods for sale in retailers. Its products include meatballs with Italian sauce, meatloaf, and Italian entrees as well as beef, turkey, chicken, and pork. The company was founded by Daniel Dougherty and Daniel Mancini on July 22, 2009 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, NJ.

