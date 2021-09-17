Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) Short Interest Up 110.4% in August

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 580,000 shares, a growth of 110.4% from the August 15th total of 275,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
MAWHF stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. Man Wah has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.21.
Man Wah Company Profile
