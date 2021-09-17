Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) Short Interest Up 110.4% in August

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 580,000 shares, a growth of 110.4% from the August 15th total of 275,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

MAWHF stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. Man Wah has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.21.

Man Wah Company Profile

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes sofas and ancillary products. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments. It offers sofas under the CHEERS brand; mattresses under the Enlanda brand; panel furniture and furniture accessories; sofas, sofa-beds, beds, armchairs, and accessories under the Fleming brand name; and chairs, smart furniture spare parts, etc.

