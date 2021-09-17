Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Announces Earnings Results

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $94.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.47 million. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 13.77% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. Manchester United’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS.

Shares of MANU stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.67. The stock had a trading volume of 18,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,588. Manchester United has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $20.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.46 and a beta of 0.95.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Manchester United stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Manchester United were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MANU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Manchester United from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Manchester United from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following principal sectors: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial sector engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting sector engages in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

