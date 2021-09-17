ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Trading Down 5.3%

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) shares traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $110.75 and last traded at $110.93. 7,138 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 375,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.12.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist increased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays lowered ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.33.

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.60. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAN. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 45.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 316.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 29,715 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 10.6% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 24.5% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 26,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile (NYSE:MAN)

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

