MANTRA DAO Market Cap Hits $79.63 Million (OM)

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One MANTRA DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000472 BTC on popular exchanges. MANTRA DAO has a total market capitalization of $79.63 million and $9.83 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MANTRA DAO has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MANTRA DAO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00058702 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002974 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.38 or 0.00131508 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00013333 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00044990 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000394 BTC.

About MANTRA DAO

MANTRA DAO (OM) is a coin. It was first traded on August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 355,327,969 coins. MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . MANTRA DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@mantradao . MANTRA DAO’s official website is www.mantradao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

MANTRA DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MANTRA DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MANTRA DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MANTRA DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MANTRA DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.