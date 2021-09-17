Maple (MPL) Price Down 12% This Week

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One Maple coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.29 or 0.00019661 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Maple has traded down 12% against the US dollar. Maple has a market capitalization of $6.00 million and approximately $359,650.00 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00058796 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.65 or 0.00130537 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00013353 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000400 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00045075 BTC.

Maple Coin Profile

Maple (MPL) is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 645,931 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Maple Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maple should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

