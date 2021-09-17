Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 43.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,480 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $1,818,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 280.7% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 250,626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 184,788 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,192,595 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,737,000 after buying an additional 31,416 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,883,000. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.27.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $12.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of -17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $14.33.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 320.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.24%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

