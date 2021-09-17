Mario Schlosser Purchases 57,300 Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Stock

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) CEO Mario Schlosser bought 57,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,469.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of OSCR stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.50. 2,419,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,171,349. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.31.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $529.28 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Oscar Health by 155.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Oscar Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Oscar Health by 0.7% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 231,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Oscar Health by 11.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Oscar Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSCR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $44.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.