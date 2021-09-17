Mark Garrett Sells 9,563 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director Mark Garrett sold 9,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.79, for a total value of $3,048,588.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mark Garrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Mark Garrett sold 3,188 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.41, for a total value of $919,451.08.

On Thursday, July 15th, Mark Garrett sold 3,188 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.59, for a total value of $811,632.92.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Mark Garrett sold 2,183 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $545,750.00.

NYSE:SNOW traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $322.80. 21,103,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,385,763. The stock has a market cap of $97.13 billion and a PE ratio of -105.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $283.89 and a 200-day moving average of $250.74. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.71 and a fifty-two week high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 0.4% during the second quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 33,116,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,007,491,000 after acquiring an additional 126,552 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 239.5% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 32,221,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,387,649,000 after buying an additional 22,729,505 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 16.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,396,000 after buying an additional 2,150,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 359.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,104,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,020,000 after buying an additional 8,688,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 28.9% in the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 5,242,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,063,000 after buying an additional 1,174,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Snowflake from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, FBN Securities upped their price objective on Snowflake from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.36.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

