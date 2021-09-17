Mark W. Jenkins Sells 5,000 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 5,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total value of $1,710,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,016,928.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mark W. Jenkins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Mark W. Jenkins sold 1,922 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.15, for a total value of $628,782.30.

On Thursday, July 1st, Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.97, for a total value of $3,029,700.00.

Shares of CVNA traded down $12.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $330.10. 2,112,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,378,155. The company has a market cap of $56.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -282.13 and a beta of 2.38. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.25 and a fifty-two week high of $376.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $337.43 and its 200 day moving average is $296.38.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. Analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. 54.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CVNA shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Carvana from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Piper Sandler cut Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $303.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Carvana from $326.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Carvana from $336.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.85.

About Carvana

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

