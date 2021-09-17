MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the newsletter publisher’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MKTW. UBS Group started coverage on MarketWise in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on MarketWise in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on MarketWise in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on MarketWise in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on MarketWise in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTW opened at $9.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.95. MarketWise has a 12-month low of $6.55 and a 12-month high of $16.97.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MarketWise by 3,010.0% during the 1st quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,000 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $10,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,238 shares during the last quarter. Omni Partners LLP grew its position in shares of MarketWise by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 891,015 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $8,821,000 after acquiring an additional 195,623 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its position in shares of MarketWise by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 30,000 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of MarketWise by 2,198.6% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,723,921 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $17,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,988,000. Institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

MarketWise Company Profile

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

