Marlin (POND) Price Hits $0.11

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Marlin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Marlin has traded 20.9% lower against the US dollar. Marlin has a total market cap of $80.01 million and $51.26 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00069702 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.63 or 0.00181308 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.33 or 0.00119268 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,374.14 or 0.07143880 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,096.54 or 0.99714956 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.70 or 0.00822976 BTC.

Marlin Profile

Marlin was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

