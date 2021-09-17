Maro (MARO) Price Hits $0.13 on Major Exchanges

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Maro coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000281 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Maro has traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. Maro has a total market capitalization of $65.27 million and approximately $14.71 million worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00058538 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002975 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.69 or 0.00128787 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00013294 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000402 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00044905 BTC.

Maro Coin Profile

Maro (MARO) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 949,881,309 coins and its circulating supply is 492,856,153 coins. Maro’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maro is ma.ro/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “

Buying and Selling Maro

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

