Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 89.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,568 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 4.6% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAR has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.07.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $144.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.61 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.92 and a 12-month high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

