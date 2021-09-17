Martin Court Acquires 6 Shares of Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Stock

Victrex plc (LON:VCT) insider Martin Court bought 6 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,504 ($32.71) per share, with a total value of £150.24 ($196.29).

Martin Court also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 16th, Martin Court acquired 6 shares of Victrex stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,650 ($34.62) per share, with a total value of £159 ($207.73).

Shares of LON VCT opened at GBX 2,535.63 ($33.13) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,629.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,454.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74. Victrex plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,798 ($23.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,720 ($35.54).

Several research firms have commented on VCT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Peel Hunt increased their price objective on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,860 ($37.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Peel Hunt increased their price objective on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,860 ($37.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital upped their target price on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,721.25 ($35.55).

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

