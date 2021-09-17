Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 0.5% of JustInvest LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 11.3% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 79.0% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 2,276.9% during the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 1.9% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 84.9% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 10,205 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,020,921.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,831,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 876,377 shares of company stock worth $330,177,910. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock traded down $4.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $342.02. 126,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,776,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $365.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.64. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.20 and a twelve month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 27.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.48.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

