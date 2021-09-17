Matthew J. Murphy Sells 20,000 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $1,248,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,580,743. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.30 and a 12 month high of $64.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.33 billion, a PE ratio of -131.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRVL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 13.5% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 2.3% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 1.3% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 4.5% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 1.7% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.