MAX Exchange Token Price Reaches $0.39 on Top Exchanges (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 17th. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000827 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a total market capitalization of $708,934.70 and approximately $57,823.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,102.26 or 0.99860026 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00069862 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00008517 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.32 or 0.00835985 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.62 or 0.00416858 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.21 or 0.00307858 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002052 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004306 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005381 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

