Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) Short Interest Update

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 491,100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 983,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 327.4 days.
MZDAF remained flat at $$8.49 on Friday. Mazda Motor has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.60.
Mazda Motor Company Profile
