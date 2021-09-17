Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) Short Interest Update

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 491,100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 983,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 327.4 days.

MZDAF remained flat at $$8.49 on Friday. Mazda Motor has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.60.

Mazda Motor Company Profile

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.

