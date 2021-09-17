McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) PT Lowered to $91.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $91.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.68% from the company’s previous close.

MKC has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.88.

NYSE MKC opened at $86.11 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $82.03 and a twelve month high of $101.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.62.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,136,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,796,000 after buying an additional 23,162 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 65,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 98,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,816,000 after buying an additional 6,950 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,830,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

