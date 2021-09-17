McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 28.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,224 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,112 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 205.9% in the second quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 4,457 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.1% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,908 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 278.8% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 38,753 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,952,000 after buying an additional 28,522 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 17,145 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in McDonald’s by 8.8% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,581 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays increased their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Cowen increased their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

MCD stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $243.01. 59,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,722,119. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $247.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $238.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.18. The stock has a market cap of $181.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

