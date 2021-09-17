McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) Shares Down 2.1%

Shares of McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX) fell 2.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.42 and last traded at C$1.43. 197,697 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 362,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.46.

The company has a market capitalization of C$656.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.52.

McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$50.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$50.29 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McEwen Mining Inc will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

