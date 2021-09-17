McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) Shares Down 2.1%

Shares of McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX) fell 2.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.42 and last traded at C$1.43. 197,697 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 362,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.46.

The company has a market capitalization of C$656.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.52.

McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$50.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$50.29 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McEwen Mining Inc will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

McEwen Mining Company Profile (TSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

