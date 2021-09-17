MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 43.4% from the August 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDJH traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $4.80. The company had a trading volume of 9,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,535. MDJM has a 52-week low of $3.18 and a 52-week high of $8.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.19 and a 200 day moving average of $5.19.

Get MDJM alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MDJM in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of MDJM by 118.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MDJM in the second quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Mdjm Ltd. is a holding company. Through Tianjin Mingda Jiahe Real Estate Co Ltd., it provides real estate agency services. Its services include real estate consulting services,and independent training. The company was founded on January 26, 2018 and is headquartered in Tianjin, China.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for MDJM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDJM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.