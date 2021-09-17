Medacta Group SA (OTCMKTS:MEDGF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in August

Medacta Group SA (OTCMKTS:MEDGF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MEDGF opened at $123.50 on Friday. Medacta Group has a twelve month low of $123.50 and a twelve month high of $123.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.50.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Medacta Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Medacta Group SA develops, manufactures, and distributes orthopedic and spinal surgery medical devices in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers personalized kinematic models and 3D planning tools for use in hip, knee, shoulder, sports medicine, and spine procedures. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Castel San Pietro, Switzerland.

