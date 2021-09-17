Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Purchased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,881,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,478 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.32% of Medical Properties Trust worth $37,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 290.0% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

NYSE:MPW traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.15. 105,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,250,695. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.50. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.05.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 36.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 71.34%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

