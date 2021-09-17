Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS)’s stock price rose 2.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.48 and last traded at $1.48. Approximately 173,156 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,369,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average is $1.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDGS. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Medigus in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medigus in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Medigus in the 2nd quarter valued at $452,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Medigus in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000.

Medigus Ltd. engages in research and development of medical treatment for the gastrointestinal tract. Its product is the MUSE system, an endoscopic device to perform Transoral Fundoplication for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease. The company was founded by Elazar Sonnenschein on December 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Omer, Israel.

