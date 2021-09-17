MediShares Reaches Market Cap of $8.96 Million (MDS)

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. MediShares has a total market capitalization of $8.96 million and $141,442.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MediShares has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. One MediShares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00059171 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002987 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.67 or 0.00132897 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00013391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00045497 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000400 BTC.

About MediShares

MediShares is a coin. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,099,624 coins. MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org . MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

MediShares Coin Trading

