Medivir AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MVRBF) Shares Down 6.1%

Medivir AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MVRBF) shares traded down 6.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.22 and last traded at $1.22. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.03.

Medivir AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MVRBF)

Medivir AB (publ) researches, develops, and sells pharmaceuticals primarily for the treatment of oncology. The company markets Xerclear for use in the treatment of labial herpes under the Zoviduo name; and simeprevir. It develops Remetinostat, which has completed phase II clinical trial for treating cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, as well as in phase II clinical trial for treating basal cell carcinoma.

