Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Integral Health Asset Management LLC

Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises 2.7% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $19,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 264.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1,316.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup restated a “focus list” rating and set a $153.00 price target (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.18.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $1,440,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 106,390 shares of company stock valued at $14,140,470 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.65. 131,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,364,466. The company has a market cap of $174.24 billion, a PE ratio of 45.43, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.87. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $98.94 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

