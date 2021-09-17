MEET.ONE Trading 61.5% Lower Over Last Week (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded 160.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. One MEET.ONE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. MEET.ONE has a total market cap of $1.64 million and $9,781.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MEET.ONE has traded 61.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00071463 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.39 or 0.00118583 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.26 or 0.00172993 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,471.92 or 0.07301484 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,452.81 or 0.99793785 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.90 or 0.00832582 BTC.

MEET.ONE Coin Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here . MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one . MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

MEET.ONE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MEET.ONE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MEET.ONE using one of the exchanges listed above.

