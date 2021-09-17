Megacoin (MEC) Price Reaches $0.0076 on Top Exchanges

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Megacoin has a total market cap of $302,530.26 and $2.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Megacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Megacoin has traded down 27% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $182.50 or 0.00382751 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006347 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000567 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,656,700 coins. Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

