Megaworld Co. (OTCMKTS:MGAWY) Short Interest Up 80.0% in August

Megaworld Co. (OTCMKTS:MGAWY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Megaworld from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MGAWY traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.05. 990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078. Megaworld has a one year low of $10.72 and a one year high of $18.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.74.

Megaworld Corp. engages in property-related activities such as project design, construction, and property management. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Rental, Hotel Operations, and Corporate and Others. The Real Estate segment pertains to the development and sale of residential and office developments.

