Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Short Interest Down 42.9% in August

Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 376,200 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the August 15th total of 658,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 110.6 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Meggitt from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Meggitt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Meggitt from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meggitt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.20.

Get Meggitt alerts:

MEGGF stock remained flat at $$10.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.60. Meggitt has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $12.10.

Meggitt Plc is a holding company, which engages in the designs and manufacture of components and sub-systems for aerospace, defence, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems; Meggitt Control Systems; Meggitt Polymers and Composites; Meggitt Sensing Systems; and Meggitt Equipment Group.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Meggitt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meggitt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.