Melon (MLN) Market Cap Reaches $57.42 Million

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Melon coin can now be purchased for $38.88 or 0.00121884 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Melon has a total market cap of $57.42 million and approximately $6.43 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Melon has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00059672 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002851 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.17 or 0.00132266 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00013310 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000402 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00045621 BTC.

Melon Profile

Melon (MLN) is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,025 coins. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Melon is melonport.com . Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Melon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Melon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Melon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

