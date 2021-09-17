Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MLSPF shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

MLSPF stock opened at $2.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.60. Melrose Industries has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $2.65.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

