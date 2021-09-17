Meme One Day Volume Tops $906,416.00 (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 17th. Meme has a total market cap of $13.16 million and $906,416.00 worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meme coin can now be purchased for $470.18 or 0.00996603 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Meme has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $198.26 or 0.00420232 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004321 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002146 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006518 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000065 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Meme Coin Profile

Meme (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

