Mendel Money Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Mendel Money Management reduced its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Ecolab accounts for about 2.6% of Mendel Money Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ecolab by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,053,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,081,738,000 after buying an additional 311,153 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Ecolab by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,583,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $981,228,000 after buying an additional 552,683 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,217,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $900,329,000 after buying an additional 47,576 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ecolab by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,044,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $865,818,000 after buying an additional 260,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Ecolab by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,196,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $658,341,000 after buying an additional 617,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.60.

Ecolab stock traded down $3.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $220.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,839. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.95 billion, a PE ratio of 61.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.25 and a 1 year high of $231.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $220.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.17.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.76%.

In other news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $2,595,946.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,193 shares in the company, valued at $5,894,210.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $38,680,467.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 796,963 shares in the company, valued at $178,153,109.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,496 shares of company stock worth $48,541,441 over the last 90 days. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

