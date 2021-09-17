Mendel Money Management Has $6.26 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Mendel Money Management cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 3.9% of Mendel Money Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Saban Cheryl bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet stock traded down $38.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,848.91. The stock had a trading volume of 30,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,767. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,406.55 and a 52 week high of $2,936.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,773.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,473.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,190.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

In related news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,517.43, for a total transaction of $6,296,092.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $36,327,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 464,489 shares of company stock worth $334,390,376 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

