Mendel Money Management Sells 877 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Mendel Money Management lessened its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for approximately 3.8% of Mendel Money Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LIN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Linde by 450.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Linde by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Linde by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Investment House LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $548,000. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.36.

Shares of LIN traded down $5.08 on Friday, reaching $308.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,983. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $214.14 and a twelve month high of $317.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.05 billion, a PE ratio of 50.25, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $305.42 and a 200-day moving average of $292.20.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

