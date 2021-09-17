MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Bought by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 126.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 29 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MELI traded up $15.54 on Friday, hitting $1,896.89. The company had a trading volume of 297 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,699. The firm has a market cap of $94.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -37,627.00 and a beta of 1.51. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $959.87 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,742.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,568.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,019.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, DZ Bank began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,927.72.

In related news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras acquired 845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,783.32 per share, with a total value of $1,506,905.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.