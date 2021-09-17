Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) by 31.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,773 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Mercantile Bank worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBWM. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 89.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBWM stock opened at $29.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $469.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.59. Mercantile Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $17.09 and a twelve month high of $34.47.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $45.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.40 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 13.18%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is an increase from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

