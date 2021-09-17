Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 214 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 12.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,963 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 21.3% in the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 671 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 8.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 16.9% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 290 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 98.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 192,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,487,000 after buying an additional 95,552 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus raised their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $953.31.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $890.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $135.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $904.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $847.74. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $531.39 and a one year high of $959.89.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.85%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.